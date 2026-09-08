Police release CCTV after woman sexually assaulted on District Line train

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a District Line train in East London.

British Transport Police said the incident happened at around 12.40am on Sunday, August 2, as the train arrived at Barking railway station.

The woman was standing inside the carriage when a man sexually assaulted her as he left the service.

Detectives investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that could assist their enquiries.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Detectives have released images of a man they’d like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train in East London.

“The incident happened at around 12.40am on Sunday 2 August as a District Line train arrived at Barking railway station.

“A woman was standing on the train and was sexually assaulted by a man as he left the service.

“Officers believe the man in the images could have information that may assist their enquiries.”

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact investigators.

Anyone with information should text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 98 of 2 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.