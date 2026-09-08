Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAKE DEATH Influencer penis enlargement death sparks bizarre ‘fake death’ claims amid Nigeria drug investigation

Influencer penis enlargement death sparks bizarre ‘fake death’ claims amid Nigeria drug investigation

The death of British-Nigerian influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo following a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand has become the subject of bizarre online conspiracy theories claiming he may still be alive.

Ubiribo, 43, died after undergoing the cosmetic procedure in Bangkok, with a UK inquest subsequently concluding that his death was caused by a pulmonary embolism.

However, social media users in Nigeria have questioned whether his death could have been staged because Ubiribo had reportedly been wanted by Nigerian authorities over allegations connected to an international drug trafficking operation.

Ubiribo and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, had been accused by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of being leading figures in a drug trafficking network allegedly operating between Nigeria and Los Angeles.

Several alleged associates had been arrested as part of the investigation, while authorities reportedly froze around 80 million naira in funds and took legal action involving luxury properties linked to the investigation in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Against that background, claims began circulating on Nigerian social media suggesting Ubiribo might have staged his death to evade the authorities.

But evidence presented during a British inquest appears to contradict the speculation.

An inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that Ubiribo died after receiving injections of hyaluronic acid filler as part of a penis enlargement procedure in Bangkok.

He later collapsed while receiving a massage and died.

A post-mortem examination carried out following the repatriation of his body to Britain reportedly identified cellular material in his lungs consistent with the hyaluronic acid filler used during the procedure.

The medical evidence led to his death being attributed to a pulmonary embolism.

His body was subsequently buried in London.

The official investigation into his death therefore provides no evidence supporting claims circulating online that Ubiribo remains alive or staged his death.

The unusual circumstances and the separate allegations surrounding Ubiribo in Nigeria have nevertheless fuelled widespread discussion and speculation on social media.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

BABY DEATH PROBE New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

DRUGS FEUD Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

Court News, UK News
Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

TWO DEAD Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

Crime, UK News
Cocaine dealer caught with drugs hidden in underwear after suspicious behaviour in Gravesend

FAKE LICENCE Cocaine dealer caught with drugs hidden in underwear after suspicious behaviour in Gravesend

UK News
Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death at Maidstone property

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death at Maidstone property

Crime, UK News
Teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil tells jury she ‘wanted to be liked’

MISS PEADO Teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil tells jury she ‘wanted to be liked’

UK News
Drug gang jailed for 40 years after plot to flood UK with £11m of Class A drugs

DRUGS PLOT Drug gang jailed for 40 years after plot to flood UK with £11m of Class A drugs

Court News, UK News
Why Dating Apps Can Make It Harder for Women to Find Serious Relationships

Why Dating Apps Can Make It Harder for Women to Find Serious Relationships

UK News
Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

MAJOR BLAZE Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

UK News
Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to four-year-old killed in Newark motorbike crash

PRIDE AND JOY Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to four-year-old killed in Newark motorbike crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

HATE ATTACK Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

Court News, UK News
Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

AVOID THE AREA Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Travel News, UK News
Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

NO ONE TRAPPED Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

BRUTAL ATTACK Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

Court News, UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

UK News
Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

DEATH ARRESTS Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

Court News, UK News
Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

MAJOR DELAYS Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

Travel News, UK News
Two police officers and driver taken to hospital after emergency response crash in Moston

THREE INJURED Two police officers and driver taken to hospital after emergency response crash in Moston

UK News
Watch Live