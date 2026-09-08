Influencer penis enlargement death sparks bizarre ‘fake death’ claims amid Nigeria drug investigation

The death of British-Nigerian influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo following a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand has become the subject of bizarre online conspiracy theories claiming he may still be alive.

Ubiribo, 43, died after undergoing the cosmetic procedure in Bangkok, with a UK inquest subsequently concluding that his death was caused by a pulmonary embolism.

However, social media users in Nigeria have questioned whether his death could have been staged because Ubiribo had reportedly been wanted by Nigerian authorities over allegations connected to an international drug trafficking operation.

Ubiribo and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, had been accused by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of being leading figures in a drug trafficking network allegedly operating between Nigeria and Los Angeles.

Several alleged associates had been arrested as part of the investigation, while authorities reportedly froze around 80 million naira in funds and took legal action involving luxury properties linked to the investigation in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Against that background, claims began circulating on Nigerian social media suggesting Ubiribo might have staged his death to evade the authorities.

But evidence presented during a British inquest appears to contradict the speculation.

An inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that Ubiribo died after receiving injections of hyaluronic acid filler as part of a penis enlargement procedure in Bangkok.

He later collapsed while receiving a massage and died.

A post-mortem examination carried out following the repatriation of his body to Britain reportedly identified cellular material in his lungs consistent with the hyaluronic acid filler used during the procedure.

The medical evidence led to his death being attributed to a pulmonary embolism.

His body was subsequently buried in London.

The official investigation into his death therefore provides no evidence supporting claims circulating online that Ubiribo remains alive or staged his death.

The unusual circumstances and the separate allegations surrounding Ubiribo in Nigeria have nevertheless fuelled widespread discussion and speculation on social media.