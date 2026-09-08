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ANGEL IN DISGUISE Uninsured BMW driver admits killing young mother on pedestrian crossing in Enfield

Uninsured BMW driver admits killing young mother on pedestrian crossing in Enfield

An uninsured BMW driver has admitted causing the death of a 28-year-old mother who was struck while using a pedestrian crossing in north London.

Laura Sone-Demetrious was walking her dogs when she was hit on the A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield on January 9, 2024.

Her two dogs were also killed in the collision.

Sedor Olmez, now 20, was driving a BMW 3 Series 330e and was 17 at the time of the fatal crash.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, September 8, where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Members of Ms Sone-Demetrious’s family watched proceedings from the public gallery.

Olmez had been charged alongside Roderick Mirzakhanian, 31, who is also accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mirzakhanian did not enter a plea at Tuesday’s hearing after the court was told his lawyers had not yet been instructed or given access to the prosecution’s digital case files.

Judge Lynn Tayton adjourned his case until October 2 to allow his legal representatives to obtain the material and advise him.

She told Mirzakhanian: “The expectation is you will have liaised with your lawyers and you will be in a position to enter your pleas.”

Turning to Olmez, the judge warned him that he faces the prospect of imprisonment.

Judge Tayton said: “You pleaded guilty to serious offences, I have indicated that the guidelines indicate a custodial sentence, and I make that clear.”

Olmez was granted bail ahead of sentencing and has been disqualified from driving.

His sentencing is expected to take place at the beginning of November, although the timing may depend on what happens when Mirzakhanian returns to court.

Following Ms Sone-Demetrious’s death, her sister Gina described her as “an angel in disguise” and a “very bubbly, outgoing and caring young lady”.

She said: “She danced with her dogs and even spoke to them as if they were human.

“She was loved by many; she was a family lady. It’s just very tragic how she passed.”

Her cousin Chris Chaplin also paid tribute, describing the 28-year-old as “a great mum and cousin”.

Mirzakhanian is due to return to the Old Bailey on October 2, while Olmez is expected to be sentenced in November.

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