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HSBC BANKER Putney Pusher suspect released under investigation nine years after woman shoved into path of bus

Putney Pusher suspect released under investigation nine years after woman shoved into path of bus

A man arrested in connection with the notorious “Putney Pusher” investigation has been released under investigation as detectives continue enquiries into the nine-year-old case.

The 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident on Putney Bridge in south-west London on May 5, 2017.

A 33-year-old woman was walking across the bridge at around 7.40am when a jogger appeared to shove her into the road and into the path of an approaching bus.

The bus driver, Olivier Salbris, managed to swerve away from the woman, narrowly avoiding hitting her.

CCTV footage of the incident was subsequently released by police and triggered a nationwide effort to identify the jogger.

The man arrested in June was also detained on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs while in police custody.

He was initially released on bail while detectives continued their investigation.

In a fresh update, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed he has now been released under investigation.

Being released under investigation means the man has not been charged and is no longer subject to police bail conditions while enquiries continue.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Monday, June 15, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

“The arrest relates to an incident on May 5, 2017, where a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in Putney.

“Once in police custody, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

The Putney Bridge case has remained unsolved despite an extensive police investigation.

Around 50 men have reportedly been spoken to by officers and three people have previously been arrested, but nobody has been charged over the attack.

Footage released during the original investigation showed the jogger continuing across the bridge following the incident.

Police said a man believed to be the same jogger returned across the bridge around 15 minutes later before heading towards Fulham.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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