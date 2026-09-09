Man suffers life-changing injuries after being shot by armed police in Luton

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after armed police opened fire during an incident involving a woman who had been stabbed in Luton.

Shots were fired by officers at a property in Cardigan Street at around 12.50pm on Tuesday after Bedfordshire Police received reports that a man was threatening a woman with a knife.

Police said the woman had suffered a stab wound.

Armed officers attended the address and, during the police response, shots were fired.

A man suffered serious injuries and was given immediate first aid before being taken to hospital, where he remains under police watch.

His injuries have been described as life-changing but are not believed to be life-threatening.

The injured woman was also taken to hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown said officers had “responded quickly” to the unfolding incident.

She added: “As part of this response, shots were fired by police, and one man sustained serious injuries.

“Immediate first aid was provided, and he has been taken to hospital, where he remains under police watch.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched an investigation into the police response.

Bedfordshire Police said further information would be released when possible.