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VINTAGE FATAL CRASH Romsey man dies after vintage car crash on A34 near Sutton Scotney

Romsey man dies after vintage car crash on A34 near Sutton Scotney

A 63-year-old man has died following a Collision involving a vintage car on the A34 in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway near Sutton Scotney at around 8.20pm on Saturday, September 5, following a collision involving a green Austin A35 and a black Mazda 6 Sport.

 

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the driver of the Austin, a 63-year-old man from Romsey, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 21-year-old man from Tidworth, Wiltshire, who was driving the Mazda, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.

 

He has since been released on bail until December 6 while the investigation continues.

Police are appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from motorists with dashcam footage who may have seen either vehicle travelling on the A34 before the collision.

 

Officers said the Austin A35 was a rare and memorable vehicle and are hoping other road users may remember seeing it.

Anyone with information or relevant footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260434195.

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