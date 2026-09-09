Swindon man charged with National Security Act offences over alleged Russian intelligence links

A British man arrested in Swindon has been charged with offences under the National Security Act following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing.

Joshua Cammidge, 31, was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing London officers, supported by Wiltshire Police, at an address in Swindon on Friday, September 4.

He was taken into custody at a London police station while officers carried out searches at a separate address in Swindon.

The following day, Cammidge was further arrested and detained under the National Security Act on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Following further enquiries, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised two charges against him.

Cammidge has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, and preparatory conduct, contrary to Section 18 of the same Act.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the alleged offences relate to contact with a representative of the GRU Volunteer Corps, which police described as a group controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency.

Cammidge, who is a British national, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 10.

The case remains subject to active legal proceedings. Nothing should be published which could prejudice those proceedings.