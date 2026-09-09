Woman guilty after Lamborghini hit 143mph before fatal M62 crash

A woman has been found guilty of causing the death of a 20-year-old man by dangerous driving after reaching speeds of up to 143mph in a hired Lamborghini Urus on the M62.

Humaira Batool, 26, from the Bankfoot area of Bradford, was convicted following a trial at Leeds Crown Court over the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain.

The court heard Batool was driving the high-performance Lamborghini during the early hours of December 21, 2022, when she reached speeds of up to 143mph.

At around 4.20am, while travelling westbound between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62, the vehicle went out of control in wet conditions.

The Lamborghini struck a barrier before overturning and catching fire.

Emergency services responding to the crash found Batool suffering from serious leg injuries.

Mr Hussain was recovered from the vehicle but had suffered fatal injuries.

West Yorkshire Police‘s Major Collision Enquiry Team launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Batool was subsequently arrested and, in January 2024, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Following her conviction, Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said the force welcomed the jury’s verdict.

He said investigators had maintained that Batool was responsible for choosing to drive at speeds reaching around twice the motorway speed limit.

DI Conroy described her driving that night as “incredibly dangerous” and said she must now answer for her actions.

Batool is due to return to Leeds Crown Court to be sentenced on November 2.