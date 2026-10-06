Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following a reported assault on a bus driver in Tunbridge Wells.
Kent Police was called to Mount Pleasant Road at around 9am on Saturday, September 19.
It is reported that a passenger on board a bus assaulted the driver before leaving the scene on foot in the direction of Monson Road.
Officers attended and carried out enquiries, including reviewing available CCTV.
Police have now released images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/155638/26.
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