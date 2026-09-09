Bideford man jailed for 62 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

A Bideford man has been jailed for a total of 62 weeks after repeatedly breaching conditions imposed under a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Robert Tellem, 29, was arrested on September 1 after police found he had breached several conditions of a CBO designed to tackle his behaviour in North Devon.

The order had been imposed by Exeter Magistrates’ Court following an earlier hearing at which Tellem pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

They included violence to secure entry, three counts of assault by beating, common assault, two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage, damage to police property and 11 counts of shop theft.

Tellem was initially sentenced to 52 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and made subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

However, police said he was subsequently found within an exclusion zone, drunk in a public place and behaving in an intimidating or threatening manner – all breaches of conditions imposed by the court.

He was arrested and remanded in custody on September 1.

Tellem appeared before the court again the following day and was sentenced to a further 10 weeks in prison.

His previously suspended 52-week sentence was also activated, resulting in a total custodial term of 62 weeks.

Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Laura Hancock-Smith said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are put in place to protect the public from persistent anti-social and threatening behaviour.

“Tellem was subject to clear conditions designed to prevent behaviour that could cause fear, distress or disruption to communities within North Devon.

“Despite this, he chose to breach several of the conditions, leaving us with no option but to take enforcement action.”

She added: “This sentence demonstrates that breaches of court orders will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to ensuring North Devon remains a safe and welcoming place for residents, businesses and visitors, and we will continue to work proactively to deal with people who have a negative impact on our communities.”