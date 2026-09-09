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LUCKY ESCAPE HGV misses Bradford house by inches after crushing car and horse box

HGV misses Bradford house by inches after crushing car and horse box

Residents have been left shaken after an HGV left the road and came within inches of crashing into a house in Bradford.

The dramatic collision happened on New Line earlier today, with emergency services called to the scene after the lorry ploughed into parked vehicles.

Pictures from the scene show the HGV having crushed a car and a horse box before coming to a stop just short of a residential property.

The lorry appears to have missed the house by only inches, leaving those inside with an extremely close escape.

Residents described the incident as a terrifying near miss and said the consequences could have been far more serious had the HGV travelled any further.

Emergency services attended while the scene was made safe, with disruption reported on New Line following the collision.

There has been no official confirmation at this stage of whether anyone was injured or what caused the HGV to leave the road.

Further updates are expected as enquiries continue.

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