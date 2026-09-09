Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash

A 69-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious Collision on the A381 near Kingsbridge.

Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm on Sunday, September 6, following a collision involving a white Hyundai i10 and a grey Kia EV9.

The crash happened on the A381 between Stumpy Post Cross and the turning for Torr Quarry.

The 69-year-old woman, who was driving the Hyundai, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Torbay Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation and examined the collision scene.

It reopened at around 3am on Monday, September 7.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101, quoting log 715 of 6/9/26.