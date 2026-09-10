Man charged with murder after Thomas Carey found dead with severe head injuries in Lambeth

A man has been charged with murder after 39-year-old Thomas Carey was found dead with severe head injuries at a property in south London.

Emergency services were called to an address on Poynders Road, Lambeth, SW4, on Friday, September 4, where Thomas was discovered seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation and on Tuesday, September 8, officers arrested two men in their 30s on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

On Thursday, September 10, Leroy Heffron, 38, of Sangley Road, Catford, was charged with Thomas Carey’s murder.

Heffron has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his first hearing today.

The second man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

The woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder remains in police custody.

Thomas, who was from Lambeth, has been formally named by police and his family continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Detectives appeal for witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are pleased with the progress of the investigation into Thomas’ death, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we continue to appeal for information.

“We urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the evening of Thursday, 3 September into the early morning of Friday, 4 September to reach out and speak to us.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing in the area, said the killing had caused concern and sadness within the local community.

She said residents could continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact police on 101, quoting CAD7021/04SEP26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SEO title: Man charged with murder of Thomas Carey in Lambeth

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