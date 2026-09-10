Two men charged over £170,000 GPS thefts from farms across Kent

Two men have been charged over an alleged series of thefts involving more than £170,000 worth of specialist GPS equipment from farms across Kent.

Kent Police‘s Rural Task Force identified a series of incidents during July and August 2026 in which high-value navigation systems were allegedly stolen from tractors and other agricultural machinery.

Farms in Canterbury, Folkestone, Romney Marsh, Maidstone, Sheppey and Thanet were among those reportedly targeted.

Police believe nine victims were affected across the county, while enquiries are continuing into possible linked offences outside Kent.

Vehicle stopped after pursuit

A major development in the investigation came at around 1.55am on Sunday, August 16, when Kent Police officers pursued a vehicle of interest towards the Dartford Crossing.

The vehicle was brought to a tactical stop after leaving the Dartford Tunnel on the Essex side.

Two men were arrested and officers seized a number of items of GPS equipment.

Further enquiries subsequently led police to a property in Dagenham, east London, where another two men were arrested and an additional GPS unit was recovered.

Two charged

Ion Cojocaru, 33, and Iulian Doltu, 27, both Romanian nationals from Honour Gardens, Dagenham, have been charged with conspiracy to steal GPS systems.

They appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 19, and were remanded in custody.

Both are due to make their first appearance at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, September 14.

Two other men, aged 21 and 30, who were arrested at the Dagenham property have been released on bail while further enquiries continue.

Rural crime crackdown

Police Sergeant Ross Haybourne said tackling rural Crime remained a year-round priority for Kent Police, with some offences becoming more prevalent as autumn approaches.

He said: “We already have good relationships with many of our local farmers and others who live in rural communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to share crime prevention advice, reunite victims with their stolen belongings and bring those responsible for rural crime to justice.”

The Rural Task Force deals with offences including agricultural machinery and vehicle theft as well as poaching and hare coursing.

Police said GPS systems are particularly important to modern farming operations and their theft can cause significant disruption, especially during harvest season.

Farmers are being encouraged to remove GPS equipment from vehicles where possible, secure machinery inside locked buildings and record serial numbers so recovered property can be identified and returned.

Kent farmer and NFU Kent Council Representative Alan Clifton-Holt welcomed the enforcement action, saying rural crime causes both financial losses and significant emotional strain for farming families.

He said: “Collaboration is key to tackling these crimes effectively and we are working closely with officers to do all we can to help reduce the fear of crime and prevent thefts from our farms – it is excellent to see a major win.”

Proceedings against Cojocaru and Doltu are active and the allegations against them have not been proven. Both defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

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