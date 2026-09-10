Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RURAL CRACKDOWN Two men charged over £170,000 GPS thefts from farms across Kent

Two men charged over £170,000 GPS thefts from farms across Kent

Two men have been charged over an alleged series of thefts involving more than £170,000 worth of specialist GPS equipment from farms across Kent.

Kent Police‘s Rural Task Force identified a series of incidents during July and August 2026 in which high-value navigation systems were allegedly stolen from tractors and other agricultural machinery.

Farms in Canterbury, Folkestone, Romney Marsh, Maidstone, Sheppey and Thanet were among those reportedly targeted.

Police believe nine victims were affected across the county, while enquiries are continuing into possible linked offences outside Kent.

Vehicle stopped after pursuit

A major development in the investigation came at around 1.55am on Sunday, August 16, when Kent Police officers pursued a vehicle of interest towards the Dartford Crossing.

The vehicle was brought to a tactical stop after leaving the Dartford Tunnel on the Essex side.

Two men were arrested and officers seized a number of items of GPS equipment.

Further enquiries subsequently led police to a property in Dagenham, east London, where another two men were arrested and an additional GPS unit was recovered.

Two charged

Ion Cojocaru, 33, and Iulian Doltu, 27, both Romanian nationals from Honour Gardens, Dagenham, have been charged with conspiracy to steal GPS systems.

They appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 19, and were remanded in custody.

Both are due to make their first appearance at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, September 14.

Two other men, aged 21 and 30, who were arrested at the Dagenham property have been released on bail while further enquiries continue.

Rural crime crackdown

Police Sergeant Ross Haybourne said tackling rural Crime remained a year-round priority for Kent Police, with some offences becoming more prevalent as autumn approaches.

He said: “We already have good relationships with many of our local farmers and others who live in rural communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to share crime prevention advice, reunite victims with their stolen belongings and bring those responsible for rural crime to justice.”

The Rural Task Force deals with offences including agricultural machinery and vehicle theft as well as poaching and hare coursing.

Police said GPS systems are particularly important to modern farming operations and their theft can cause significant disruption, especially during harvest season.

Farmers are being encouraged to remove GPS equipment from vehicles where possible, secure machinery inside locked buildings and record serial numbers so recovered property can be identified and returned.

Kent farmer and NFU Kent Council Representative Alan Clifton-Holt welcomed the enforcement action, saying rural crime causes both financial losses and significant emotional strain for farming families.

He said: “Collaboration is key to tackling these crimes effectively and we are working closely with officers to do all we can to help reduce the fear of crime and prevent thefts from our farms – it is excellent to see a major win.”

Proceedings against Cojocaru and Doltu are active and the allegations against them have not been proven. Both defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

SEO title: Two charged over £170,000 GPS thefts from Kent farms

Meta description: Two men have been charged with conspiracy to steal after GPS equipment worth more than £170,000 was allegedly taken from farms across Kent.

Slug: two-charged-170000-gps-thefts-kent-farms

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
HGV misses Bradford house by inches after crushing car and horse box

LUCKY ESCAPE HGV misses Bradford house by inches after crushing car and horse box

UK News
Actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences relating to five women

SEX CHARGES Actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences relating to five women

Crime, UK News
Body found in search for missing 15-year-old boy off Pembrokeshire coast

SAD ENDING Body found in search for missing 15-year-old boy off Pembrokeshire coast

Missing Persons, UK News
Protesters gather at Portsmouth hotel after mistaking Pakistan cricket team for migrants

MIGRANT CRISIS Protesters gather at Portsmouth hotel after mistaking Pakistan cricket team for migrants

UK News
Emergency Services Day: A huge thank you to those who keep our communities safe

BLUELIGHT DAY Emergency Services Day: A huge thank you to those who keep our communities safe

UK News
Man suffers life-changing injuries after being shot by armed police in Luton

POLICE SHOOTING Man suffers life-changing injuries after being shot by armed police in Luton

UK News
Drug dealer mum jailed after child poisoned by cocaine in £200,000 operation

DEALER MUM Drug dealer mum jailed after child poisoned by cocaine in £200,000 operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
Firefighters tackle house fire after reports people were trapped inside

PERSON REPORTED Firefighters tackle house fire after reports people were trapped inside

UK News
Hundreds of officers gather to farewell PC Matthew Blades after A66 tragedy

OFFICER SEND OFF Hundreds of officers gather to farewell PC Matthew Blades after A66 tragedy

UK News
Armed police raid Batley home in Heckmondwike firearms investigation

ARMED RAID Armed police raid Batley home in Heckmondwike firearms investigation

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash

POLICE APPEAL Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash

UK News
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old woman killed after being hit by taxi in Liverpool

LOVELY AND BEAUTIFUL Tributes to ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old woman killed after being hit by taxi in Liverpool

UK News
High-risk Medway sex offender jailed after repeatedly breaching court order

SOCIAL DOWNFALL High-risk Medway sex offender jailed after repeatedly breaching court order

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
M4 remains closed after serious crash as police investigation continues

M4 remains closed after serious crash as police investigation continues

UK News
Bonnie Blue reported to NSPCC over controversial video featuring newborn baby

CHILD CONCERNS Bonnie Blue reported to NSPCC over controversial video featuring newborn baby

UK News
Home Office mistakenly refunded migrants £18.7m as recovery of taxpayers’ cash remains uncertain

REFUND BLUNDER Home Office mistakenly refunded migrants £18.7m as recovery of taxpayers’ cash remains uncertain

National News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police hunt four women after more than £5,000 of electrical goods stolen from Plymouth store

Police hunt four women after more than £5,000 of electrical goods stolen from Plymouth store

UK News
Dog stolen from kennel after thieves break into farmland near Sevenoaks

DOG-NAPPED Dog stolen from kennel after thieves break into farmland near Sevenoaks

UK News
Man charged with murder after Thomas Carey found dead with severe head injuries in Lambeth

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after Thomas Carey found dead with severe head injuries in Lambeth

Crime, UK News
Watch Live