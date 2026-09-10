Emergency services respond to reports of stabbing at KFC in Bromley

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Bromley town centre amid reports that a person has been stabbed.

Police and other emergency services are reported to be at the scene in Bromley High Street on Thursday afternoon, September 10.

A number of people in the area have reported that the incident happened at or close to the KFC restaurant on High Street, near the Churchill Theatre.

One eyewitness claimed to have seen a group of young men carrying machetes running into a premises on the pedestrianised section of the town centre before later seeing them running towards Ethelbert Road.

Separate reports circulating among residents claim a person has been stabbed.

There are also reports of a significant emergency-service presence and cordons in Bromley town centre.

The circumstances have not yet been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police and there is currently no official confirmation of the number of people injured, the nature of any injuries or whether anyone has been arrested.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the immediate area while emergency services deal with the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when confirmed information is released by police.