Tommy Robinson could face criminal investigation over perjury and fraud allegations

Tommy Robinson could face a criminal investigation over allegations of perjury and fraud following a year-long Channel 4 Dispatches investigation into his finances and fundraising.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, strongly denies the allegations, telling the programme in a written response: “I deny perjury… I deny fraud.”

The claims feature in the Channel 4 documentary Tommy Robinson: Where’s The Money Gone?, which examined fundraising appeals, companies associated with Robinson and evidence concerning his personal finances.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Sir Max Hill KC was shown material gathered during the investigation and told the programme some of the evidence could warrant police investigation.

No finding of criminal wrongdoing has been made against Robinson in relation to the allegations raised by the programme.

Fundraising allegations

One of the allegations concerns money raised for a survivor of the Telford grooming scandal, identified by the documentary as “Kate”.

The woman reportedly told Dispatches that she did not receive money from fundraising campaigns promoted in her name.

Sir Max reportedly told Channel 4 that, if the circumstances presented by the programme were established, the alleged failure to pass on money raised for her was “likely to be fraud” by misrepresentation.

Robinson denies exploiting the woman or using her situation to make money.

He said four other survivors featured in his work received financial support and claimed he had been unable to contact Kate.

The woman also accused Robinson of recording a phone call made while she was suicidal and later using it in a documentary despite an alleged promise that she would remain anonymous.

Robinson disputes that account. He said the call was recorded because he believed there was an imminent risk to her life and maintained she had been happy with the documentary before its release.

High Court evidence examined

Dispatches also investigated evidence given by Robinson during a High Court hearing in June 2022 concerning his financial circumstances.

The hearing followed his failure to pay £100,000 in libel damages awarded to Syrian schoolboy Jamal Hijazi.

According to the programme, Robinson told the court that he had no role in running Lennon Consultancy Limited, a company operated by his former wife, Jenna Lennon, and maintained that their finances were entirely separate.

However, Dispatches said it had obtained a 2018 legal contract apparently signed by Robinson on behalf of the company alongside corporate emails which it claimed showed him directing staff.

The programme also reported seeing documents indicating that tens of thousands of pounds generated through commercial agreements were paid directly into his former wife’s personal account.

Sir Max described the material presented to him as “deeply concerning” and said he believed it justified a police investigation into possible perjury.

Perjury is a serious criminal offence and can carry a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment following conviction.

Robinson maintains the company was linked to his former wife and denies that payments to her were meant to conceal his income.

‘Debanking’ claims questioned

The documentary also examined Robinson’s previous public claims that he had been “debanked” in Britain.

Reporter Matt Shea said he was able to transfer money into an active Metro Bank account held under Robinson’s legal name, Stephen Lennon.

Robinson responded that the account was a basic personal banking facility rather than a standard current account and maintained that donations from supporters were not paid into his personal accounts.

Other fundraising claims

Channel 4 also investigated fundraising connected with the family of Peter Lynch, who died in prison after being jailed following the 2024 disorder.

A former security worker alleged that cash collected in buckets was not subsequently handed to Lynch’s family.

Robinson said the family had declined the money and that the funds were instead used to support his own children.

The programme further reported that four companies involved in handling donations had failed to file financial accounts, with three entering liquidation while owing money to HM Revenue and Customs.

Former Robinson associate Lauren Southern also alleged that she had witnessed donor money being spent on personal lifestyle expenses and drugs.

The documentary separately reported cryptocurrency analysis which it said indicated that around £6,000 in Bitcoin originating from a donation wallet was transferred to a gambling platform in 2020.

Robinson strongly rejected those allegations, describing claims made by former associates as false.

He denied using supporters’ donations for personal expenses or gambling and maintained that money donated by supporters is used for legitimate campaigns and events.

The allegations have not resulted in any finding of criminal liability, and Robinson has denied wrongdoing.

Tommy Robinson: Where’s The Money Gone? was scheduled to air on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday.