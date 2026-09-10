Police hunt man after Tesco shopper threatened with stabbing in Swindon

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man after a shopper was allegedly threatened with being stabbed inside a Tesco Extra in Swindon.

The incident happened at the supermarket in Ocotal Way at around 4.15pm on Friday, September 4.

Wiltshire Police have released an image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police said a man entered the supermarket and made threats to stab the victim.

It has not been confirmed whether the suspect was carrying a knife or another weapon at the time, or whether the alleged threat was verbal.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an incident in Tesco.

“At approximately 4.15pm on September 4, a man entered the supermarket in Ocotal Way and made threats to stab the victim.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist their enquiries to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting Crime reference 54260107645.