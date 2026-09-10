Two arrested in London on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence service

Two people have been arrested in London on suspicion of assisting Iran’s intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

A 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were detained at separate addresses in the capital by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into suspected offences under the National Security Act 2023.

Both were arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 3 of the Act – assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The pair were taken into custody at a London police station for questioning.

They have since been released on bail with strict conditions until a date in late October while the counter-terrorism investigation continues.

The Metropolitan Police stressed that the investigation is not connected to incidents or attacks earlier this year targeting venues and buildings associated with Jewish and Iranian communities across London.

No further details about the identities of those arrested or the specific activity being investigated have been released.

The arrests come amid continued scrutiny of suspected foreign intelligence activity in the UK and the use of powers introduced under the National Security Act.

Neither person has been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.