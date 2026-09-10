M4 closed in both directions after three-vehicle crash between Maidenhead and Reading

A major stretch of the M4 in Berkshire has been closed in both directions following a serious Collision believed to involve three vehicles.

The motorway was shut between Junction 8/9 for Maidenhead and Junction 10 for Reading after the crash shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

National Highways said it believed three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Emergency services attended and the motorway remained closed in both directions into Thursday morning while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Westbound M4 expected to remain closed

Thames Valley Police said the westbound carriageway, travelling from London towards Reading, was expected to remain closed for “a number of hours”.

The eastbound carriageway from Reading towards London was also closed, although police said it was expected to reopen at some point on Thursday morning.

Motorists are being warned to expect significant disruption and allow additional time for their journeys.

Diversions in place

Westbound traffic is being diverted from the motorway at Junction 8/9 and directed onto the A404(M).

Motorists travelling eastbound are being taken off the M4 at Junction 10 and directed onto the A329(M) northbound.

National Highways is advising drivers to follow the signed diversion routes and allow extra time.

The extent of any injuries resulting from the collision has not yet been confirmed.

The incident is continuing to cause disruption between Maidenhead and Reading, with the westbound closure expected to remain in place while emergency services and investigators continue their work.

This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.