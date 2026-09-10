M4 eastbound reopens after serious crash as westbound remains closed for clean-up

The M4 eastbound has reopened between Reading and Maidenhead following a serious Collision, but the westbound carriageway remains closed while final clean-up work is carried out.

The latest update at 2.13pm on Thursday confirmed the eastbound carriageway between Junction 10 for Reading and Junction 8/9 for Maidenhead had reopened.

However, the M4 westbound between Junction 8/9 and Junction 10 remains shut while crews complete final clean-up and recovery work.

Police collision investigators completed their work at the scene shortly before midday.

Collision investigation completed

At 12.18pm, it was confirmed that the police collision investigation had finished and recovery and clean-up operations were getting underway.

The motorway had been closed in both directions for much of Thursday after emergency services responded to a serious road traffic collision shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

National Highways said the collision was believed to have involved three vehicles.

The closures caused significant disruption throughout the morning, with delays of around 30 minutes and three miles of congestion reported on approaches at 7.24am.

Diversion routes were also heavily congested.

M4 closed throughout morning rush hour

Thames Valley Police had warned earlier on Thursday that the westbound carriageway from London towards Reading was likely to remain closed for “a number of hours”.

The eastbound carriageway from Reading towards London remained shut while collision investigation work was carried out before eventually reopening at 2.13pm.

Traffic trapped within the closure following the collision also had to be released by highways crews during the night.

Latest M4 position

As of 2.13pm on Thursday, September 10:

Eastbound: OPEN between Junction 10 and Junction 8/9.

Westbound: CLOSED between Junction 8/9 and Junction 10 for final clean-up works.

Motorists travelling westbound are advised to continue allowing additional time and follow the signed diversion route until the motorway fully reopens.

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Meta description: The M4 eastbound has reopened between Reading and Maidenhead after a serious crash, while the westbound carriageway remains closed for final clean-up works.

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