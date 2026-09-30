Jailed Tonbridge cocaine dealer behind ‘Scarface’ network ordered to pay £215,000

A jailed drug dealer who controlled a cocaine supply network responsible for more than 32,000 calls and messages has been ordered to pay back more than £215,000.

Daniel Bruford, 29, operated multiple cocaine supply lines across west Kent which were known locally as the “Scarface” network.

Bruford is already serving five years and six months in prison for his involvement in supplying cocaine and other offences.

Kent Police financial investigators continued examining his assets after his imprisonment and have now secured a £215,623 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

More than 32,000 cocaine messages and calls

Bruford’s cocaine operation ran between October 2023 and September 2024.

Kent Police said he controlled several phones which were used to make more than 32,000 calls and text messages advertising cocaine during that period.

Runners were used to deliver drugs, with the operation organised through text messages and postcodes.

Officers moved in during the early hours of 27 September 2024, executing a search warrant at Bruford’s home in Mount Pleasant Court, Hildenborough.

Police recovered cocaine deals and more than £1,100 in cash.

They also discovered a collection of weapons including knuckle dusters, machetes and an extendable baton.

Guilty pleas within 24 hours of arrest

Within 24 hours of his arrest, Bruford appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between October 2023 and September 2024.

He also admitted possessing criminal property in relation to the cash seized by police and offences of possessing offensive weapons.

Bruford was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 12 February 2025 to five years and six months’ imprisonment.

His imprisonment did not bring the police investigation to an end.

Kent Police’s financial investigators continued examining the money and assets Bruford had accumulated.

£215,623 confiscation order

Their investigation resulted in Bruford returning to Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, 24 September.

The court made a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, requiring him to pay £215,623.

Assets seized during the financial investigation included high-value watches and cash discovered in a safe deposit box belonging to Bruford.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said:

“Nobody should be able to benefit financially when committing crime, and in Daniel Bruford’s case, the extent of drug dealing carried out through a network he managed would have caused so much misery to vulnerable people.

“While he was offending and making money by it, the wider community did not benefit at all by his actions.

“Our financial investigators were determined to ensure his assets were no longer available to him. I hope this sends out a strong reminder to anyone thinking they can make their living illegally, that crime simply does not pay.”