15-year-old motorcyclist fighting for life after Halifax crash as man arrested

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a motorbike and van collided in Halifax.

Police were called at 6.01pm on Wednesday, September 9, following a Collision on Ovenden Way, Halifax.

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Combo van and a black White Knuckle 125 Trail motorbike.

The 15-year-old boy, who police say was riding the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

His injuries have been described as life-threatening.

Two others left the scene before emergency services arrived

Police said there were two other people on the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

Both left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Officers have since identified them and confirmed neither was seriously injured.

Man arrested after collision

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the events leading up to the collision or the crash itself.

Drivers who were in the Ovenden Way area around the time of the incident are also being asked to check their dashcam footage for anything that could assist the investigation.