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MACHETE GANGLAND RAMPAGE Seven arrested after knife fight at Bromley KFC leaves man critically injured

Seven arrested after knife fight at Bromley KFC leaves man critically injured

Seven men have been arrested after a knife fight at KFC in Bromley High Street left several people injured, including a man in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 2.10pm on Thursday, September 10, following reports of males fighting with knives inside or around the KFC restaurant in Bromley town centre.

Officers arrived within around ten minutes and quickly detained six males, according to an official police partner message issued following the incident.

Police have since confirmed that seven males have been arrested.

Two men suffered multiple stab wounds

Two males suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident.

One of those injured was described by police as being in a critical but stable condition.

A further male suffered minor injuries.

The London Ambulance Service separately confirmed that it was called at 2.19pm to reports of a stabbing on Bromley High Street.

Ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic were deployed alongside London’s Air Ambulance.

Four patients were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Large police cordon across Bromley town centre

Large sections of Bromley High Street and the surrounding area have been closed while police investigate the incident.

Police have asked members of the public to avoid the area where possible.

Images and footage from the town centre show a substantial emergency service presence, with police, ambulance and fire service vehicles attending and cordons restricting access.

A police drone was also reported to have been deployed over the area.

The incident happened in broad daylight in one of the busiest parts of Bromley town centre, close to the Churchill Theatre and The Glades shopping centre.

The police incident has been logged under reference CAD 4009/10SEP26.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

 

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