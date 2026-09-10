Police appeal to trace motorcyclist after e-scooter rider seriously injured in Falmouth crash

Police have released images of a motorcyclist they want to identify after an e-scooter rider was seriously injured in a late-night Collision in Falmouth.

Officers were called to Penmere Hill, Falmouth, at around 11.15pm on Monday, August 24, following reports of a collision involving a Beryl electric scooter.

The rider of the e-scooter, a local man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries.

He was airlifted to hospital, where police say he remains in hospital receiving treatment more than two weeks after the collision.

Police want to identify motorcycle rider

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have released images of a person and motorcycle they are seeking to identify.

Police stressed that they want to speak to the motorcycle rider because they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the person or motorcycle, or who has information that could help officers establish their identity, is being urged to come forward.

Information can be provided to police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260226767.