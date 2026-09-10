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BABY KILLERS TRIAL Parents deny causing death of one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition

Parents deny causing death of one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition

A mother and father have pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of their one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition.

Adam Johnson, 26, and Kylie Smith, 25, both from St Helens, Merseyside, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday in connection with the death of Maero Johnson.

Maero was rushed to hospital in August 2023 but died despite efforts by medical staff in the early hours of August 23.

A Home Office post-mortem examination previously concluded that the child died from ketotic hypoglycaemia and severe malnutrition.

Ketotic hypoglycaemia involves episodes of low blood sugar and can occur in young children following prolonged periods without food or during illness.

Parents enter not guilty pleas

At Liverpool Crown Court, Smith and Johnson both pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child between June 5 and August 24, 2023.

They also each denied two counts of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

Johnson separately pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

The court heard that a second child was found by Merseyside Police officers and was reported to have been “neglected and underdeveloped”.

Trial set for April 2027

The case is expected to go to trial on April 19, 2027, with proceedings estimated to last between four and six weeks.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail and are due to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on April 5, 2027.

The charges against Smith and Johnson remain allegations and will be determined by the court.

 

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