Violent offender jailed after strangling women and leaving victim unconscious in hotel room

A violent and manipulative offender who repeatedly strangled and assaulted two women and sent unsolicited sexually explicit images to several others has been handed an extended 10-year sentence.

Tobias King, 36, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9, following a series of offences spanning several years.

King became the subject of an extensive police manhunt in 2025 after a woman was subjected to a terrifying attack at a hotel in Honiton, Devon.

The victim was repeatedly strangled and seriously assaulted before being left unconscious in the hotel room.

King then stole her mobile phone and purse before fleeing at around 3am.

Woman found with extensive injuries

Police were alerted at around 9am after the general manager of the Premier Inn in Honiton reported that a badly injured and distressed woman had arrived at reception seeking immediate help.

Officers found she had extensive bruising to her arms, neck, legs, face and nose.

The woman told investigators King had repeatedly assaulted and strangled her, causing her to lose consciousness on separate occasions.

She described how the violence resumed each time she regained consciousness.

During the attack, King told her he “had to kill her” and was “not going to prison for anyone”, the court heard.

The assault caused extreme facial bruising and damage to the woman’s throat, leaving her barely able to speak for months.

Manhunt lasted nearly two weeks

King avoided police for almost two weeks by staying in tents and hotels.

He was eventually tracked down after using a stolen bank card and was remanded in custody.

He later pleaded guilty to offences including strangulation, false imprisonment, threats to kill, actual bodily harm and theft.

Following his arrest, King was also charged over an outstanding attack on another woman in Bournemouth.

Second woman strangled

The court heard King attacked the second victim in a Bournemouth hotel room in late 2022, putting his hands around her neck and squeezing until she was unable to breathe.

Two weeks later he attacked her again, throwing her onto a sofa, hitting her in the head and strangling her with both hands, causing bruising and swelling.

The following month, King contacted the woman through social media and asked her to drop the case against him. He also sent her sexually explicit videos.

King admitted two counts of intentional strangulation, common assault and sending indecent images to the victim.

Unsolicited explicit images sent to women

King also admitted four offences relating to photographs or films of genitals sent with intent to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.

Between January and October 2025, he sent several women unsolicited explicit photographs using different phone numbers and social media accounts despite being told to stop.

He additionally pleaded guilty to sending another woman in Bristol unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos through email and WhatsApp in February 2021.

Extended 10-year sentence

King was handed an extended sentence totalling 10 years, comprising 88 months in custody followed by an extended period on licence.

He was also made subject to indefinite restraining orders protecting the two strangulation victims.

King was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to notification and reporting requirements.

Detective Constable Nathan Ralph, of Devon and Cornwall Police, praised the victims for their bravery throughout the investigation.

He said: “The victims have shown incredible bravery throughout the investigation, and their commitment to engaging in the criminal justice process has ensured that this dangerous offender will not be able to harm anyone else.”

Detective Sergeant Duncan Sandle, of Avon and Somerset Police, described King as a “violent and manipulative offender who is a danger to any woman”.

He added: “I also hope this successful conviction sends out a clear message to all those who commit offences of violence and abuse – we will pursue you and you will be held accountable for your crimes.”