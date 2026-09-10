Children killed after huge fire tears through schools in DR Congo and sparks stampede

Children have been killed after a devastating Fire tore through two primary schools in the Democratic Republic of Congo, triggering a stampede as pupils desperately tried to escape.

Early reports suggested at least 24 children were feared dead, although authorities stressed that the official death toll remained provisional. More than 300 buildings were reported to have been destroyed as the flames swept through a densely populated area.

The fire engulfed the Ujamaa and Furaha primary schools in the Kadutu commune in the east of the country at around 8am.

Pupils caught in stampede as fire spread

Local leader Patrice Buduge described a “violent stampede” as children attempted to escape the burning schools.

He said the rush for safety resulted in pupils trampling over one another, while others fainted or lost consciousness.

Local authorities confirmed that some pupils died during the stampede.

Survivors suffering from burns and smoke inhalation were taken to hospitals, with some reported to be in a critical condition.

At least 14 children confirmed dead by local medic

Christophe Zigashane, a nurse at a local clinic, said 14 children, all aged under 10, had died.

Around 50 pupils and several teachers were received at the clinic, including people suffering serious breathing difficulties.

The nurse said ten children had already died when they arrived, while another four died at the scene.

More than 300 buildings destroyed

The fire was reported to have started in a neighbouring building before rapidly spreading to the two schools.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene as firefighters battled the flames and rescue teams searched through the wreckage.

More than 300 buildings were reported destroyed, leaving a large area reduced to burned-out ruins.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

The Congolese government expressed “deep sorrow” over the tragedy and said the death toll remained provisional while checks were carried out at the destroyed schools.