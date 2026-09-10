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HOUSE BLAZE Tumble dryer fire spreads through home as crews battle blaze in West Knighton

Tumble dryer fire spreads through home as crews battle blaze in West Knighton

Firefighters have tackled a well-developed house Fire in West Knighton, Dorset, which involved a tumble dryer.

Two crews from Dorchester were mobilised to the property at around 10.37am after the alarm was raised.

When firefighters arrived, they were confronted with a well-developed fire which had spread throughout the property.

The severity of the blaze prompted crews to request additional resources, with a further fire engine sent from Weymouth Fire Station.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames using two hose reel jets and a main jet, working to extinguish the blaze and prevent it spreading further.

The fire was eventually brought under control and crews have since left the property.

Firefighters are due to return later today to carry out a reinspection and make sure there are no remaining hot spots.

No information has been provided about any injuries.

 

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