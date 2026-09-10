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MULTIPLE STABBED Four rushed to hospital after stabbing in Bromley High Street

Four rushed to hospital after stabbing in Bromley High Street

Four people have been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Bromley town centre, the London Ambulance Service has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Bromley High Street, south London, at around 2.19pm on Thursday, September 10, following reports of a stabbing.

Police and paramedics descended on the busy town centre, with part of the area cordoned off while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The London Ambulance Service has now confirmed four patients were treated at the scene before all four were taken to hospital.

Air ambulance dispatched

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:19pm today (10 September) to reports of a stabbing on Bromley High Street, BR1.

“We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to hospital.”

The conditions of the four patients have not yet been confirmed.

Witnesses reported hearing numerous emergency service sirens as police and ambulance crews arrived in the town centre.

A police drone was also reported to have been deployed over the area.

Images from the scene show a substantial emergency service response and sections of the town centre cordoned off.

Earlier reports from people in the area had suggested an incident had taken place close to KFC and the Churchill Theatre.

The Metropolitan Police has yet to release full details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether anyone has been arrested.

There is currently no confirmed information establishing how many attackers were involved.

 

 

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