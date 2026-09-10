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BRANDED "TRAITORS" RNLI volunteers told they can ditch branded clothing after abuse from anti-migrant protesters

RNLI volunteers told they can ditch branded clothing after abuse from anti-migrant protesters

RNLI volunteers have been advised they can avoid wearing charity-branded clothing amid safety concerns following abuse from anti-migrant protesters.

The lifeboat charity issued security guidance after its crews were confronted during protests in Portsmouth and following demonstrations at other RNLI locations.

Around 200 protesters gathered near Eastney Marina in Portsmouth on Sunday after around 140 people who had crossed the Channel were brought ashore.

Some RNLI crew members were branded “traitors” as they returned to shore, while protesters also disrupted access to the port.

RNLI increases security

The RNLI said it had now increased security at some of its locations and issued advice to staff and volunteers about dealing with potentially challenging encounters.

In a statement, the charity said: “As well as enhancing security at RNLI locations, we issued guidance to our people earlier this week on how to keep themselves safe.”

It added: “This guidance included how to manage potentially challenging interactions with members of the public, and where appropriate, choosing not to wear RNLI-branded clothing.

“Our people have been reminded that their safety comes first.

“They are encouraged to report relevant incidents internally and, where appropriate, to the police.”

Volunteer branded a ‘traitor’

One RNLI volunteer, identified only as Neil, was pictured on social media and labelled a “traitor”.

He said his crew had actually been tasked to Langstone Harbour to provide illumination of the beach for the safety of protesters who were in the water.

Neil said: “We were there, as I said, purely for the safety of the protesters that were in the water.

“It’d be nice for those people who called me a traitor to know that I’m not a traitor.”

Police officers injured during Portsmouth disorder

The protests followed the arrival of a boat from Normandy which was intercepted in the Solent between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said a number of officers were treated for injuries following disorder, although none were considered serious.

The force said: “Violence and criminal damage have no part in peaceful protest.”

Protests have also taken place at other RNLI sites, including outside the charity’s college in Poole, Dorset.

The RNLI said the measures were introduced to protect the “safety and wellbeing” of its people following what it described as “unacceptable abuse”.

 

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