Warning after suspected card-trapping device found on Tesco cash machine in New Malden

A warning has been issued to people using cash machines after a customer discovered what appeared to be a card-trapping device attached to an ATM at Tesco Extra in New Malden.

The customer said they attempted to withdraw cash but became suspicious when the machine failed to respond properly as they pressed the buttons.

They cancelled the transaction, but when their bank card was returned it became stuck in the card slot.

On checking the machine, the customer said they discovered what appeared to be a device stuck over the area where cards are inserted.

They believe the attachment may have been designed to prevent a customer’s card from being returned normally, potentially allowing someone to retrieve it after the cardholder walked away.

The incident has prompted a warning for people to check ATMs carefully before inserting their bank card, particularly if anything around the card slot appears loose, raised or unusual.

Anyone whose card becomes trapped should avoid simply leaving the machine and should contact their bank immediately. Any suspected tampering with an ATM should also be reported to the police and the business operating the cash machine.

At this stage, there is no information confirming who placed the suspected device on the machine or whether any cards or money were successfully stolen.