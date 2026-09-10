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DEARLY LOVED MAN Man jailed for at least 27 years for unprovoked murder of grandfather in Camden park

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years for the unprovoked murder of a grandfather in a Camden park.

Rasheed Abdul Rahman, of Dunmow Close, Chadwell Heath, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court after being convicted of murdering 55-year-old Mark Carroll.

Mr Carroll was stabbed in St Martin’s Gardens, Camden, during a sudden attack on April 10, 2024.

The court heard the two men did not know each other and the attack was unprovoked.

Victim stabbed in Camden park

Police were called to St Martin’s Gardens at around 1.37pm following reports that a man was unresponsive.

 

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended and found Mr Carroll suffering from a stab wound.

He was rushed to hospital, but despite the efforts of emergency services and medical staff, he died from his injuries.

Rahman fled following the stabbing but was located by police nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Met detectives launched an investigation involving CCTV footage, forensic evidence and accounts from witnesses who were in the area.

Rahman was subsequently charged and stood trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

He was found guilty of murder on May 27.

Rahman was also convicted of possessing an article with a blade or point, threatening another person with an offensive weapon and robbery.

He received a concurrent sentence of four-and-a-half years for those offences.

‘Completely innocent, dearly loved man’

Mr Carroll’s daughters, Danielle and Ayisha, described their father as a loving dad and devoted grandfather whose death had devastated the family.

They said: “Our Dad was a loving father and a devoted grandfather who meant the world to his family.

“While our family is relieved by today’s sentence, it does not bring our dad back. This was an unprovoked attack on a completely innocent, dearly loved man.

“Becoming a grandad brought him immense happiness. He often told his friends that meeting his grandchildren was one of the greatest moments of his life.”

They said their father adored his granddaughters and had been excited about meeting his grandson.

“Nothing made him prouder than being surrounded by his family. When we were all together, there was always laughter.

“The memories we made together, the happiness we shared, and the love he gave so freely are things that we will cherish forever. We love you always, Dad.”

The murderer must serve at least 27 years

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said the family’s victim impact statements demonstrated the lasting consequences of Mr Carroll’s murder.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Mark’s loved ones; the personal statements given by his daughters, Ayisha and Danielle, today demonstrate a heart-breaking insight into the lasting impact of his death.

“We sincerely hope today’s outcome offers his family some measure of justice.”

Rahman will have to serve a minimum of 27 years in custody before he can be considered for release on licence.

 

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