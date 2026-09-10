Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Faversham

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car Collision in Faversham.

Police were called to Queens Parade in East Street at around 3.48pm on Thursday, September 10, following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene and a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police investigate Faversham collision

Officers remained at the scene following the crash and were seen speaking to people nearby as enquiries were carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A green Mazda was left on the kerb outside Invicta Estate Agents and surrounded by police tape following the incident.

The vehicle had sustained damage to its rear right-hand side.

No further details have been released about the second vehicle or those involved.