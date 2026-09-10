Drug smugglers jailed for 17 years after police seize £2m cocaine from lorry in Kent

Two drug smugglers have been jailed for a combined 17 years after police discovered almost 50kg of cocaine worth more than £2 million inside a lorry in Kent.

The huge haul was uncovered after neighbourhood officers on patrol spotted suspicious activity on the A20 near Folkestone.

At around 10am on Thursday, May 21, officers noticed a Renault Kangoo van parked in a layby and stopped to investigate.

When they looked inside the vehicle, they discovered a cash-counting machine on the back seat.

Officers spot HGV pulling away

While officers were investigating the van, they noticed a nearby HGV beginning to drive away.

Police followed the lorry and brought it to a stop at the side of the road.

Officers climbed into the trailer and discovered several carrier bags sitting on top of its freight.

Inside the bags they found blocks containing almost 50kg of cocaine, with police estimating the drugs would have had a street value of more than £2 million.

A second man was discovered hiding in the rear of the lorry and attempted to flee.

He was detained by officers and, when searched, was found to be carrying the keys to the Renault Kangoo officers had initially stopped to investigate.

Two men jailed at Canterbury Crown Court

The HGV driver, Dzmitry Danilah, 36, a Belarusian national of no fixed address, and Klodian Marku, 25, an Albanian national from South Lambeth Road, Vauxhall, London, were subsequently charged with being concerned in the importation of cocaine.

Both men were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9.

Danilah was jailed for nine years, while Marku received an eight-year prison sentence.

Their combined sentences total 17 years.

‘Extremely large seizure’

Investigating officer Detective Constable Molly Harrington said the discovery resulted from the instincts of local officers.

She said: “This is an extremely large seizure and is a result that was based entirely on the keen eye and intuition of our local officers.

“Disrupting such a large number of drugs from entering the market will have a significant impact on those behind this organised Crime.

“The removal of dangerous substances will also crucially help prevent harm in our communities.”