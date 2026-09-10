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HEART BREAKING Police and military honour PC Tom Clough at funeral after A66 tragedy

Police and military honour PC Tom Clough at funeral after A66 tragedy

Hundreds of police officers, military personnel and members of the public have paid tribute to PC Tom Clough, who was killed in the devastating A66 collision near Middlesbrough.

The 38-year-old Cleveland Police firearms officer was laid to rest during a ceremonial police funeral at the Grade II-listed walled garden in Kirkleatham, near Redcar.

PC Clough died alongside his colleague PC Matt Blades, 37, when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way along the A66 collided with their armed response vehicle in the early hours of August 22.

Former soldier dedicated his life to public service

Before becoming a police officer, PC Clough served for six years in the British Army, including tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, where he worked as a bomb disposal expert.

His career in public service also included roles with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and British Transport Police before he joined Cleveland Police as a firearms officer.

PC Clough’s coffin, draped in a Union Jack, was carried in a procession led by mounted officers, police motorcycles and an armed response vehicle representing Cleveland Police’s Matrix team, the specialist unit in which he and PC Blades served.

Standard bearers carrying flags representing police forces from across the country lined the route, with officers bowing their heads as the cortege passed.

Among those attending were Cleveland Police Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, Policing Minister Sarah Jones and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

‘The whole thing is absolutely heartbreaking’

Members of the public also travelled to Kirkleatham to pay their respects.

Retired panel beater Gerald Templeton, 76, cycled from his home in Redcar to attend.

He said: “I’ve just got total respect for them and the tough job they have got these days.

“I’m full of admiration for all of them. I came down here especially for the funeral. The whole thing is absolutely heartbreaking.

“The service won’t bring the poor soul back but at least we have been able to show our respects.”

Family remember their ‘hero’

Following his death, PC Clough’s family described him as their hero and spoke of his dedication to helping others.

They said: “He was our hero with a fantastic sense of humour who jumped into action whenever needed, and was willing to help anyone for any reason.

“He proudly fought for his country to make the world a better place. He was always on public duty throughout his short life.”

Cleveland Police Federation chair Lauren Somerville said the turnout demonstrated just how many lives PC Clough had touched.

She said: “Tom wasn’t just a Cleveland Police officer. He was a partner and a brother and a son, but he was also a father to a sausage dog called Frank, who he loved so deeply.

“Tom used to say that there wouldn’t be anybody at his funeral. As we have witnessed today, he could not have been more wrong.

“The tributes paid to Tom were uplifting, emotional and profound.

“Tom was so full of fun. He is described as giving everything to everybody.”

The service followed the ceremonial funeral of PC Blades, where more than 1,000 officers lined the streets of Hartlepool to pay their respects.

 

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