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FIGHTING FOR LIFE Motorcyclist in his 60s seriously injured in Plymouth crash

Motorcyclist in his 60s seriously injured in Plymouth crash

A motorcyclist in his 60s has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Plymouth.

Police were called shortly before 5pm on Monday, October 5, to Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Cot Hill Close.

The collision involved a green Triumph Tiger 955i motorcycle and a white Volkswagen Scirocco.

The rider, a local man in his 60s, was taken to Derriford Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

Car occupants uninjured

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Road closures were put in place while specialist and local officers examined the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked members of the public for their assistance and patience while the road was closed.

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has relevant information or dashcam footage, or saw either vehicle before the crash to come forward.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101, quoting log number 0536 05/10/26.

For Google News, I’d use “Motorcyclist in his 60s seriously injured in Plymouth crash.”

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