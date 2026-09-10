Woman killed in four-vehicle ‘hit-and-run’ crash near Edinburgh named locally

A woman who died following a four-vehicle crash on the A8 near Edinburgh has been named locally as Linda Patterson, a 58-year-old pub boss from Broxburn.

The Collision happened at around 9.25am on Monday on Glasgow Road between Newbridge Roundabout and Gogar.

Four vehicles were involved — a grey Mercedes A250, a black Renault Captur, a grey Skoda Karoq and a grey Hyundai i30.

Linda, who was driving the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three arrested following crash

Police treated the collision as a hit-and-run after reports that several people had left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Officers launched a search and police dogs were deployed as part of the operation.

Two women, aged 23 and 19, and a 32-year-old man have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Four other people were taken to hospital following the collision.

Police enquiries remain ongoing and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been determined.

‘Shocked to the core’

Tributes have been paid to Linda by relatives, friends and colleagues following her death.

Her business partner Arthur Mcarthur described her as his “best friend for over 40 years” and said she had become part of his family.

He said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we are having to announce the tragic passing of our amazing friend Linda Patterson. She will be sadly missed.

“Further details with funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. Till we meet again LP.”

Linda’s cousin Trishia Ashcroft said the family had been left “shocked to the core”.

Others paying tribute described her as “the loveliest person” and a “beautiful soul”.

The A8 remained closed for much of Monday while specialist officers examined the scene, reopening at around 7.05pm.

Inspector Thomas Mallinson said: “My thoughts are with the family of the person who died at this incredibly difficult time.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact us.”