Fire chief condemns attack on firefighter during Sheffield apartment blaze

A Fire chief has condemned an attack on a firefighter who was allegedly assaulted while trying to lead a member of the public to safety during an emergency in Sheffield.

Firefighters were responding to a blaze at an apartment on Queen Street at around 8pm on Tuesday when the incident happened.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the firefighter was attempting to guide a person to safety when they were assaulted.

Man arrested after firefighter assaulted

South Yorkshire Police have since arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby said he was extremely concerned by the incident and stressed that emergency workers should never face violence while carrying out their duties.

He said: “Firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to protect others and I am extremely concerned that one of our colleagues has been assaulted in this way.

“Nobody should face violence or abuse for doing their job, particularly when they are responding to an emergency and working to keep people safe.

“We will support our firefighter and continue to work closely with South Yorkshire Police as they investigate this incident.”

The arrest is on suspicion only, and police enquiries are continuing.