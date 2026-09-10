Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy in Paignton

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tyrone, 14, has been reported missing and is believed to be in the Paignton area of Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers are becoming concerned for the teenager’s welfare and are carrying out enquiries to locate him.

Call 999 if you see Tyrone

Police have released a photograph of Tyrone as part of the appeal and are asking members of the public to help find him.

Anyone who has seen Tyrone or has information about where he may be is asked to contact police on 101 or through the force’s website, quoting reference 50260238525.

Police have stressed that anyone who sees Tyrone at the time of reading the appeal should call 999 immediately.