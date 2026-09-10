15-year-old motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Halifax crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a Collision in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to Ovenden Way at around 6.01pm on Wednesday, September 9, following a collision involving a white Vauxhall Combo van and a black White Knuckle 125 Trail motorbike.

The 15-year-old, who was riding the motorbike, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed his injuries are described as life-threatening.

Two others left scene before emergency crews arrived

Officers said there were two other people on the motorbike who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Both have since been identified and police have confirmed they were not seriously injured.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are now seeking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the collision or saw the crash itself.

Motorists who were travelling through the area at the time are also being asked to check their dashcam footage for anything that could assist the investigation.