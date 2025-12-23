McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown

McDonald’s UK, home to over 1,400 restaurants, usually closes on Christmas Day to give staff a day off. But a select few locations are staying open for hungry holiday revellers.

Since around 80% of McDonald’s UK outlets are franchise-run, each can decide their own Christmas opening hours. That means your local branch’s availability might differ.

For the official status, check McDonald’s restaurant locator to see if your nearest branch is open during the festive season.

McDonald’s Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Edgware Road, London: 08:00 – 22:00

Swiss Cottage, Camden: 08:00 – 22:00

Olten, West Midlands: 07:00 – 14:00

Islington, London: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Dagenham: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Haringey: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Shirley, Solihull: 07:00 – 14:00

Ealing Broadway, London: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Kitts Green, Birmingham: 07:00 – 15:00

Alperton, London: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Coalville: 07:00 – 14:00

Burton 2: 07:00 – 15:00

Tamworth 2: 07:00 – 15:00

City Road: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Beckton: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Peggy Bedford: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Hanwell: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Holloway Road: 11:00 – 22:00

Evesham: 07:00 – 14:00

Stanmore Cornerhouse: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Brent Park DT: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Nuneaton 2: 07:00 – 15:00

Uttoxeter DT: 07:00 – 14:00

Wembley Park: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Hereford 2: 07:00 – 11:00

South Harrow – Shaftesbury: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Burton on Trent: 07:00 – 14:00

Kings Norton: 07:00 – 15:00

Swavesey A14/A11: 05:00 – 04:59 (next day)

Commercial Road: 11:00 – 22:00

Highbury Corner: 09:00 – 22:00

Swadlincote – Belmont Street: 07:00 – 14:00

Ashby De La Zouch: 07:00 – 11:00

Stafford – Eccleshall Road: 07:00 – 14:00

Tamworth Wilnecote: 07:00 – 14:00

Festive Flavours: McDonald’s Christmas Menu

Fancy a seasonal treat? This year, McDonald’s has dropped a quirky festive menu for six weeks, including the Grinch Meal with meat or veggie burger options.

The Grinched McShaker fries come with a punchy gherkin-flavour seasoning and the meal even includes a pair of cheeky socks.

For drinks, try the Frozen Grinch Lemonade — a zesty frozen lemonade topped with a vivid green melon swirl for that extra festive pop.

Round off your feast with the Mischief McFlurry, packed with dairy ice cream, Smarties, festive Christmas tree sprinkles, and fruity strawberry sauce.

Need More Info?

Keep tabs on your local McDonald’s opening times this Christmas, and don’t forget to check the latest festive deals before you head out for a cheeky Christmas Day feast.