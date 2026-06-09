McDonald’s Worker in ICU After Co-Worker Throws Hot Oil in Assault

A 20-year-old McDonald’s employee, Jacob Smith, remains in intensive care with second-degree burns over 22% of his body after a co-worker threw scalding hot oil at him in an unprovoked attack. The assault occurred on Saturday, May 30, at a McDonald’s in Yuba City, California, as Jacob was finishing his shift. Emergency services treated him for severe burns to his face, neck, arm, and back. The suspect, 23-year-old Gelani Buitt, fled but was quickly located and arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Brutal Oil Attack

Jacob was inside the restaurant office preparing to count money when Buitt suddenly threw hot fryer oil at him. The burns were so severe that he required intensive care pain management not available on regular hospital wards. Doctors are working to reduce the burn area ahead of surgery to minimise the need for skin grafts.

Suspect On The Run

Following the assault, Buitt disappeared and was declared a missing person by police due to medical vulnerabilities. He was later found, arrested, and charged with multiple felonies, including battery causing serious bodily injury. He is currently held without bail.

Family Shock And Questions

Jacob, still in ICU, expressed confusion over the attack, asking his mother, Amber Smith, “Why would he do this to me?” The motive behind the assault remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

Workplace Safety Concerns

The shocking assault raises questions about safety protocols at the McDonald’s outlet. It remains to be seen if liability will be argued in relation to the attack on-site and if compensation for Jacob’s treatment will be sought.