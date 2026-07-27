Man and Woman Die After Being Pulled from Sea at Fistral Beach

A man and a woman have died after being pulled from the water at one of Cornwall’s most popular beaches on Sunday evening. Emergency services rushed to Fistral Beach, Newquay, at around 9.45pm on Sunday 26 July following reports that two people had been recovered from the sea. Police, ambulance crews and other emergency responders attended the incident, with a cordon established around part of the beach while crews worked at the scene. Despite the efforts of emergency services, both casualties were pronounced dead.

Families Informed

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the deaths in a statement issued on Monday morning. A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called by the South Western Ambulance Service at around 9.45pm on Sunday 26 July following reports that two people had been recovered from the water at Fistral Beach, Newquay. “Emergency services attended, and a cordon was put in place, which has since been removed. “Sadly, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their families have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time. “A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Popular Surfing Beach

Fistral Beach is one of the UK’s best-known surfing destinations and attracts thousands of visitors each year. RNLI lifeguards patrol the beach during the summer season, although regular patrol hours typically operate between 10am and 6pm. The incident occurred several hours after the lifeguard service had finished for the day.

Coroner’s Investigation

The circumstances surrounding the deaths have not yet been confirmed. Police have informed the victims’ next of kin, and a file will now be prepared for HM Coroner, who will establish the cause of death. No further details about the identities of the man and woman have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.