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DATE RAPE HAUL Man Jailed for 12 Years After Police Seize More Than 2,000 Litres of ‘Date Rape Drug’ GBL

Man Jailed for 12 Years After Police Seize More Than 2,000 Litres of ‘Date Rape Drug’ GBL

A man has been jailed for 12 years after Metropolitan Police detectives uncovered more than 2,000 litres of GBL – a dangerous drug linked to spiking and the chemsex scene – during a major investigation into organised drug trafficking. The investigation, led by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Unit, resulted in the seizure of 2,256 litres of GBL, together with crystal methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition and £100,000 in cash.

Intelligence-led Detectives to Major Drugs Network

The investigation began after Greater Manchester Police passed intelligence to the Metropolitan Police following enquiries into drug offences in north-west England. Detectives were told that large quantities of GBL were allegedly being transported from Manchester to London, while crystal methamphetamine was being supplied in the opposite direction. Officers analysed months of telephone data before identifying Ahoor Ramabark Fathi, 61, of Willowbrook Road, Southall, as a suspect.

Massive GBL Seizure

On Wednesday 18 March, officers arrested Fathi after locating him at one of three addresses linked to the investigation. Searches of two properties in Ealing, a property in Southall, and a rented storage container uncovered one of the largest GBL seizures in recent years. Inside the storage unit, officers discovered 188 boxes, each containing 12 one-litre bottles of GBL – a total of 2,256 litres. GBL (Gamma-Butyrolactone) is an industrial solvent which converts into GHB inside the body. It is commonly associated with drug-facilitated sexual assaults, spiking incidents and the chemsex scene.

Drugs, Firearm and £100,000 Cash Recovered

Further searches uncovered:

  • £100,000 in cash
  • 456 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • A firearm
  • Ammunition

The discoveries formed part of a significant investigation into the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Guilty Pleas

Appearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday 17 April, Fathi pleaded guilty to:

  • Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs
  • Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs
  • Possession of a firearm
  • Possession of ammunition
  • Possession of criminal property

Jailed for 12 Years

Fathi has now been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for his role in the organised drugs operation. The Metropolitan Police said the investigation prevented a substantial quantity of dangerous drugs from reaching the streets and highlighted the force’s ongoing work to target organised criminal networks involved in drug supply and exploitation.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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