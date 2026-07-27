Police Release CCTV Image After Man and Woman Assaulted in Plymouth

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following two assaults in Plymouth that left one victim injured. Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man and a woman were assaulted on St Mary Street during a late-night incident in the city.

Assaults Happened in Plymouth City Centre

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Sunday 25 May, when the two victims were allegedly assaulted by an unknown man. Police said the male victim suffered minor injuries, while details of the woman’s injuries have not been disclosed.

CCTV Image Released

Following weeks of enquiries, officers have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the individual, or who has information about the incident, to come forward.

Police Appeal for Information

A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“We are seeking the public’s help to identify this man in relation to two assaults in Plymouth.

“At around 11.30pm on 25 May a man and woman were assaulted on St Mary Street by an unknown male suspect.

“The male victim suffered minor injuries.

“Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported and we are now able to release a picture of a man who we believe may be able to help with enquiries.”

How to Help

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 101 or via the force’s website, quoting crime reference 50260132631. Enquiries into the assaults remain ongoing.