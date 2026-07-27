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LEFT HAND MAN King Charles’s top aide Sir Clive Alderton to step down after 20 years of royal service

King Charles’s top aide Sir Clive Alderton to step down after 20 years of royal service

Sir Clive Alderton, the Principal Private Secretary to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is to step down next year after two decades of service to the Royal Household, Buckingham Palace has announced. The senior royal adviser will leave his role in 2027, coinciding with his 60th birthday in May, bringing to an end a distinguished career at the heart of the monarchy during one of the most significant periods in its modern history. Buckingham Palace confirmed it will launch a competitive recruitment process to appoint his successor, with the search open to both internal and external candidates. Guided the monarchy through historic transition Sir Clive has spent the past 11 years as Principal Private Secretary, overseeing the Royal Household through King Charles III’s accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. He played a central role in managing the transition from the former Prince of Wales’s household into the new reign and was instrumental in organising major royal occasions, including the Coronation of King Charles III. Long career in royal service Sir Clive first joined the Royal Household in 2006 as Private Secretary to the then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Before entering royal service, he enjoyed a successful diplomatic career with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, including serving as the British Ambassador to Morocco. Over the years, he became one of King Charles’s closest and most trusted advisers. Mentioned in Prince Harry’s memoir Sir Clive has also attracted public attention in recent years after it was widely reported that he was referred to as “The Wasp” by the Duke of Sussex in his memoir, Spare. Despite occasionally becoming a focus of public discussion, he has remained one of the most influential figures behind the scenes within the Royal Household. Palace begins search for successor Buckingham Palace said a comprehensive recruitment process is now underway to identify Sir Clive’s replacement. Opening the role to both internal and external applicants is considered relatively unusual for one of the most senior positions within the Royal Household. Sir Clive has committed to remaining in post until a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth handover. Tributes paid In a message to colleagues, Sir Clive said: “It has been the greatest imaginable honour to serve The King and Queen in my present role through such historic times and with unforgettable humour along the way. That support will continue, in a less formal capacity, for all of my life.” A Buckingham Palace spokesperson added: “Their Majesties are deeply grateful to Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years, and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor.” Although stepping down from his official role, Sir Clive has indicated he intends to continue supporting King Charles and Queen Camilla in an informal capacity after leaving office.

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