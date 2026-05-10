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Two men admit antisemitic hate crime in Hackney

  Two men from Hillingdon have pleaded guilty to committing an antisemitic hate crime in Hackney after filming a verbal attack on a Jewish man for TikTok. Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Bousloub, 21, targeted the victim at Clapton Common on Thursday, 7 May, with the Metropolitan Police swiftly arresting and charging both men. They appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 9 May, with sentencing set for 5 June.

Deliberate Hate Attack

The pair travelled to a mainly Jewish area in Hackney explicitly to film antisemitic content and record the abuse they directed at the victim. Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter condemned the act as a “deliberate and targeted antisemitic attack,” made worse by the attackers’ intent to spread hatred on social media.  

Police Swift Response

Officers responded quickly to reports at around 9pm on 7 May. Both suspects attempted to flee but were arrested at the scene within 48 hours. Additional arrests were made during follow-up enquiries, with some suspects released on bail.

Community Protection Efforts

The Met Police recently launched a new dedicated Community Protection Team to tackle antisemitic hate crimes amid a surge in incidents. In just the past month, around 50 arrests have been made with 10 prosecutions underway, highlighting the ongoing fight against hate crimes in London.

Upcoming Court Date

Bedoui and Bousloub will return to Thames Magistrates’ Court on 5 June for sentencing. Police urge the public to report all hate crimes to help protect vulnerable communities and ensure offenders face justice.

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