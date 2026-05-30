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POLICE CONTROVERSY Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

  Dutch police are under investigation after viral footage showed an officer forcibly pulling a visibly pregnant woman to the ground during a tense arrest at an asylum seekers’ centre in Zeist on the evening of 19 May. Officers responded at around 9.50pm to reports of vandalism, threats, and a possible knife, sparking a highly charged confrontation that involved multiple officers and a police dog.

Viral Footage Sparks Fury

The footage, widely shared on social media and reported by NOS and RTV Utrecht, shows the pregnant woman being grabbed by a police officer—identified as a dog handler—and taken down before her partner lunges at the officer in protest. The footage captures the resulting scuffle as officers restrain and arrest the woman’s partner, who was later released the same night.

Police Defend Swift Action

Police emphasise the violent incident occurred amid a reported knife threat, stating the officers acted quickly in a “dynamic, high-risk situation” to protect everyone present. They caution the video only shows part of the incident and confirm a full bodycam review is underway to assess the proportionality of the force used.

Pregnancy And Aftermath

While Dutch media report the woman was visibly pregnant and has since safely given birth, police have not officially confirmed this detail. She reportedly did not sustain serious injuries during the arrest.

Polarised Public Reaction

The incident at the asylum centre has divided opinion, with some condemning the officers’ force as excessive police brutality against refugees, while others argue the aggressive police response was a necessary escalation given the circumstances.

Ongoing Investigation

The Dutch police have faced similar public scrutiny before when partial video footage of arrests circulated. The outcome of the current bodycam footage review will be critical in deciding if disciplinary measures against the involved officers follow.

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