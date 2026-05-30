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BLEACH ATTACK Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

Dennis Dowton, 29, from Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for throwing bleach on a child, following a trial at St Albans Crown Court. The violent assault happened on 14 October last year, when Dowton also hit and suffocated the young victim. He was additionally given an indefinite restraining order.

Brutal Assault Details

On the day of the attack, Dowton subjected the vulnerable child to physical violence, including striking and suffocating her before dousing her with bleach. The incident left the child traumatised and fearful.

Conviction At St Albans Court

Dowton was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. The jury’s verdict led to a substantial prison sentence reflecting the severity of the crime.

Police Response

“This was a horrendous assault against a defenceless and vulnerable child known to him,” said Detective Constable Debbie West of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Joint Child Protection Investigation Team. “Dowton took no responsibility for his actions and put the victim’s family through the ordeal of a criminal trial. He is evidently a dangerous offender, and this was a complex and challenging investigation for our team of detectives.” “While nothing can undo the pain and anguish that he has caused, I hope the young girl and her family can move on with their lives when they are ready to do so.”

Sentencing Outcome

Dowton’s prison term and restraining order aim to protect the victim and her family moving forward, with a sentencing reflecting the seriousness of his attack and intent to harm.

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