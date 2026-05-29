Brits Strip Naked for Open-Water Swim at Kent Lake Near Bluewater

Nearly 20 Brits stripped off for a nude open-water swim at a chalk quarry lake next to Bluewater Shopping Centre in Greenhithe, Kent, as part of the first Nothing but Water swim. The event, held recently, aims to help swimmers reconnect with nature and boost mental and physical wellbeing, organisers said.

New Nude Swim Event

The pioneering swim offers 150m and 250m routes, catering to both experienced open-water swimmers and confident newcomers. Brian Phelps, managing director of Hangloose Adventure, said the event provides a chance to “strip away the distractions of modern life and reconnect with nature.” Interest in open-water swimming has more than doubled since 2016, boosted by its mental health benefits.

Relaxed Natural Atmosphere

Swimmer Philip Wilde described the experience as surprisingly laidback. “No one seemed embarrassed; we were all just swimming and enjoying ourselves,” he said. Wilde is already planning to join the upcoming sessions and bring friends along.

Mental Health and Well-being

Phelps emphasised the growing demand for activities that promote mental and physical health. Beyond nude swimming, Hangloose Adventure offers guided floating sound baths and sauna sessions aimed at helping people unwind and find mental clarity in a safe setting.

Next Session Details

The next Nothing but Water naked swim is scheduled for 17 June. Tickets cost £15. Swimmers must be aged 18 or over and able to swim at least 200m unaided to participate.